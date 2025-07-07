Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,273 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

