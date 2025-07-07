AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

AN stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.72.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

