Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 667,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 126,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.