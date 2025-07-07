BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Critical Contrast

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 12.26% 8.66% 0.69% Truist Financial 15.59% 8.96% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $2.02 billion 1.41 $232.47 million $3.22 11.81 Truist Financial $24.25 billion 2.44 $4.82 billion $3.39 13.34

This table compares BankUnited and Truist Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BankUnited pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BankUnited and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 7 4 0 2.25 Truist Financial 0 7 12 2 2.76

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $48.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than BankUnited.

Summary

Truist Financial beats BankUnited on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

