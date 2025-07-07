BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BILL were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on BILL in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

