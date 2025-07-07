Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Acquires A$75,000.00 in Stock

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Free Report) insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($49,019.61).
Black Dragon Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.
About Black Dragon Gold
