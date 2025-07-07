Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Purchases A$52,500.00 in Stock

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Roberts purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($34,313.73).

Black Dragon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Black Dragon Gold Company Profile

Black Dragon Gold Corp. operates as a junior mining company. It holds 100% interest in the Salave gold project with 5 mining concessions and associated extensions covering 662 ha, and an investigation permit covering another 2,655 ha located in Asturias, Spain; and 100% interest in the Marlee gold project with 3 permits covering 481 km2 located in the Yilgarn Craton area of Western Australia.

