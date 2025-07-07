BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.