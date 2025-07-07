BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $16.07 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.