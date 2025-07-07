Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Brady by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Brady by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $69.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

