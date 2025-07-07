Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cactus were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:WHD opened at $45.27 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

