Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 1,287,616 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $116,658,009.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,702,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,278,481.80. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $102.00 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

