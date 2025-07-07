Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 10,659 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.24 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

