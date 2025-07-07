Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 29,483 Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 187.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 371,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after buying an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This trade represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of RRC opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.