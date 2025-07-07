Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,553 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $18,731,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $279.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.80. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $282.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

