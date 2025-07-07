Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 4,930 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,679.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,011. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $162.60 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

