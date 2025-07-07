Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Paymentus by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paymentus by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paymentus by 103.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $31.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

