Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,684 Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,791. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

