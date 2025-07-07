Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 194,174 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,174 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Butterfly Network worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 309,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $144,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,919,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,402.80. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,485.16. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $493.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.46. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BFLY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.