Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 20,970 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Red Violet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red Violet Company Profile

In other news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 580,379 shares in the company, valued at $26,819,313.59. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

