Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ODDITY Tech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.30. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

