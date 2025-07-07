Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,018 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,553.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.8%

EverQuote stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 141,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,153.14. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $347,512.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 558,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,522,693.80. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,644 shares of company stock worth $1,283,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

