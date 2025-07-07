Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,172 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,732,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

