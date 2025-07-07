Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,536 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.