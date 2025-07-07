Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

