Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ZETA opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34, a PEG ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

