Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,197 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $29.46 on Monday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.