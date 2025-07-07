Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,951,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

