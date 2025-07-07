Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $910,984.23. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

