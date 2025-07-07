Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of PowerFleet worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

