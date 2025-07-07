Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,776 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.3%

AR stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

