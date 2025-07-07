Calamos Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Latham Group worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Latham Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $28,489.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 189,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,668.95. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.