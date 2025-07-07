Calamos Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105,666.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.