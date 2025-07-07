Calamos Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,435 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grab by 4,851.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 328,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 321,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.90 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.