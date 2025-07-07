Calamos Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,197 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $260.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

