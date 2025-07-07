Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,309,040. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $989,978.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 243,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,651.69. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,608 shares of company stock worth $41,660,224. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $181.07 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 9.16.

Sezzle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

