Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,750.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 786,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,243.60. The trade was a 3.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

