Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 15,194 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRDN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter worth about $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 1.3%

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Insider Activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 651,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $13,133,312.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,939,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,710.72. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Burke sold 138,705 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $2,796,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 413,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,463.04. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,344,912 shares of company stock valued at $228,713,426 in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRDN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.