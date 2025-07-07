Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 30,132 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magnite by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 7,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 368,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,593,000 after purchasing an additional 257,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Down 0.7%

Magnite stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,727.08. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $2,572,991.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,291.62. This represents a 59.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 840,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,021,928. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Report on MGNI

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.