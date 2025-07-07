Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 833,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,954 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.73 million, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $142,166.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,892.37. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,420.85. This represents a 66.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,172,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

