Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

