Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in ON were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $39,119,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 999,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $28,575,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

ON Company Profile



On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

