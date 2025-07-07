Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,548 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,705,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $149.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,388.73. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Limbach from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limbach presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limbach

Limbach Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.