Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,169 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BioLife Solutions worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,097,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,594,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,707,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,430,527. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,436 shares of company stock worth $23,965,366. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.