Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,634 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

