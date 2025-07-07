Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CART. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,162,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CART. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,491,321.60. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $967,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

