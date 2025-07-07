Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $33.90 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.