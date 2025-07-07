Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE BROS opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.12, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

