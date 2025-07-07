Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $153.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,865.60. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

