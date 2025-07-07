Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

